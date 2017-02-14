class="_affBodyDiv">
Granados Ready To Face Broner



Top-rated contender Adrian Granados opens up in an intimate interview with Mark Kriegel in the latest edition of the reoccurring Showtime Sports® digital series, The Reveal with Mark Kriegel.

As Granados prepares to meet four-division world champion Adrien “The Problem” Broner Saturday, Feb. 18, live on Showtime in Cincinnati, Ohio, he talks about his struggles, the loss of his long-time friend Ed Brown and what lies ahead for him on fight night.

A tough Mexican-American from Chicago, Granados enters this fight on a five-bout winning streak, including his impressive stoppage over then unbeaten top contender Amir Imam in November 2015. Most recently, the 27-year-old dominated Ariel Vasquez over eight rounds in July. With a win over Broner, Granados can position himself for his first career world title shot.

Below are excerpts from the interview:

MARK KRIEGEL: “What does this fight represent to you?”

 

ADRIAN GRANADOS: “Cubs just won. This is my own World Series, you know. It took me this long to finally get a big fight, but I got it. This is going to be my coming out. I know a lot of people don’t know who I am. Those who do know me, they know I come to fight.”

 

KRIEGEL: “One of the guys who does know you is Adrien Broner. You were in his camp for Marcos Maidana. What stands out to [you] about him?”

 

GRANADOS: “He’s a great fighter. I mean, it’s no fluke that he is a four-division world champion.”

 

KRIEGEL: “Did he ever hurt you?”

 

GRANADOS: “Definitely, we are humans. He can crack. He just had that explosive power. He had 16-ounce gloves and it felt like he was hitting me with his bare fist. He just hits hard.”

 

KRIEGEL: “Did you ever hurt him?”

 

GRANADOS: “Definitely. I know I did. He may not admit it. Yeah, I know I had him bloodied a couple times. I know I had him backing up a couple of times. You just know as a fighter when you crack somebody.”

 

On the passing of top prospect and friend Ed Brown…

 

GRANADOS: “I believe it was a Sunday. I was in a barbershop…They were like, ‘I heard about your boy.’ And I’m … trying to keep it together. I just called George, our coach. He told me, ’Yeah man, Ed has died. Ed is dead.’ And right there I broke down and cried and screamed to coach, ‘I’m going to win this fight. I’m going to win this fight for him.’”


