Former world champion Antonio DeMarco returned after a long layoff Saturday night to score a 10 round unanimous points win over Luis Solis at the Gimnasio Municipal Gustavo Díaz Ordaz in Baja California.

Solis was knocked down in round two and had a point deducted in the seventh for holding.

DeMarco improves to 31-6-1, Solis drops to 20-7-4.