Young and sassy, versus experienced and clever

Walsh, though happy to be fighting at home, isn’t sure what advantage that gives him.
"I thank Frank Warren for that and giving me that advantage,” Walsh said. “I think it all depends on his mental capacity. He’s coming to a foreign country. Provided that he adapts to the environment and change of scenery, then we’ll find out that night.”
Will Walsh be the best fighter Davis has faced so far?
“I believe so,” said Davis. “I’ve fought a world champion. He’s undefeated. I don’t know, I have to see when I get in there. On paper he might seem like a tough opponent. I won’t know until I get in there and see what he brings to the table.”
Walsh, who turns 31 in a few days, was impressed by the way Davis dismantled Pedraza to win the championship. He had figured that the taller Pedraza would the fight on points. Walsh plans on exploiting his opponent’s flaws.
“I think there are still a lot of questions to be asked of him,” said Walsh. “I feel like I’ve been in tougher fights than him. I feel like I’ve been in longer fights. I think I have a better boxing IQ than him. He’s very powerful, very physical and very fast, but we haven’t seen him in a long fight or a dog fight or a grueling fight though.”
Walsh is a capable fighter. His herky-jerky style could give Davis fits. He’s quick and fires stinging punches.
Davis though appears to be the more talented fighter. His body-shots could slow down the nimble Walsh. I see a competitive fight for a few rounds—with Davis’ ability to hurt Walsh being the major difference.