Wilder thrills his hometown fans by stopping Washington

Deontay Wilder successfully defended his WBC heavyweight title for the fifth time Saturday night by stopping Gerald Washington in round five at the Legacy Arena in Birmingham, Alabama.

The opening stanza was all about the jab. Both men touched each other, but it appeared that Washington did a little more.

Wilder (38-0, 37 KOs) did better in round two utilizing his anaconda like jab. He also tagged Washington with a right.

Washington, a Navy veteran, who played football for USC and earned employment on a couple of NFL practice squads, looked to counter. An inch shorter than Wilder at 6-foot-6, Washington went to the body with authority.

Wilder looked tentative, and needed to let his hands go. The defending champion did dig a good hook to the body, and popped a double jab.