Well-rounded Garcia too much for Broner

Last night at the Barclay’s Center in Brooklyn, NY., reigning WBA lightweight champion Mikey Garcia (37-0, 30 KOs) was agreeable to anything Adrien Broner (33-3, 24 KOs) felt like doing in the squared circle.
Boxing at a distance was fine. Exchanging punches on the inside was even better.
Garcia (37-0, 30 KOs) showed a depth of talent that was too much for Broner (33-3, 24 KOs)—winning their showdown by a 12-round unanimous decision.
The scores were 117-111, and 116-112 (twice)
Maxboxing had Garcia the winner by 117-111 tally.
The fight started slowly. Broner worked his jab and used lateral movement. Garcia landed a couple of thudding blows to the body in round two that definitely got Broner’s attention.
Garcia was teeing up his right hand, but in round three he connected with a left hook. Broner popped Garcia with his own right hands in round four, but Garcia’s activity was giving him all kinds of problems. Garcia continued to mix up his punches in rounds five and six.
Broner tried hiding behind a peekaboo defense. He landed a right, but Garcia smashed him with a double jab and hook.
Broner had lost five of the first six rounds. He needed to make something happen. His corner was begging him to be more active. He came out throwing hooks in round seven. Garcia avoided most of them and fired back with jabs and more body shots.
Garcia dropped his hands and mocked Broner in round eight. The former four-division champion moved and tried to land something significant. Both fighters exchanged some heavy shots in rounds nine and 10. Broner picked up the pace, realizing that a knockout was his only chance.
Garcia, a three-division champion, did well in rounds 11 and 12, although Broner connected with a few shots.
“I think I controlled the fight,” said Garcia. “He’s a great fighter. I have very good timing. We’re ready for anybody.”
“I want to congratulate Mickey Garcia and his team,” said Broner. “I put my heart on the line.”