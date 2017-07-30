Well-rounded Garcia too much for Broner

Last night at the Barclay’s Center in Brooklyn, NY., reigning WBA lightweight champion Mikey Garcia (37-0, 30 KOs) was agreeable to anything Adrien Broner (33-3, 24 KOs) felt like doing in the squared circle.

Boxing at a distance was fine. Exchanging punches on the inside was even better.

Garcia (37-0, 30 KOs) showed a depth of talent that was too much for Broner (33-3, 24 KOs)—winning their showdown by a 12-round unanimous decision.

The scores were 117-111, and 116-112 (twice)

Maxboxing had Garcia the winner by 117-111 tally.

The fight started slowly. Broner worked his jab and used lateral movement. Garcia landed a couple of thudding blows to the body in round two that definitely got Broner’s attention.

Garcia was teeing up his right hand, but in round three he connected with a left hook. Broner popped Garcia with his own right hands in round four, but Garcia’s activity was giving him all kinds of problems. Garcia continued to mix up his punches in rounds five and six.

Broner tried hiding behind a peekaboo defense. He landed a right, but Garcia smashed him with a double jab and hook.