The West Coast Boxing Hall of Fame returns with another exciting event

Champions, challengers, promoters and legends make up the 2017 class of the West Coast Boxing Hall of Fame Banquet of Champions.

Oscar Albarado, Paul Banke, Alberto Davila, Paul Vaden, Loreto Garza, Andy Kid Heilman, Frankie Crawford, Ernie Lopez, Frankie Duarte, Randy Shields, Mickey Davies, Bobby DePhilippis, Dick Enberg, Pancho Villa, Bill Caplan, and Blanca Gutierrez will be inducted October 15 at the Garland Hotel Event Center in North Hollywood, CA.

Albarado, nicknamed “Shotgun,” was one of the most exciting junior middleweights in the 1970s and ‘80s. His wars with Hedgemon Lewis, Armando Muniz, and Ernie Lopez, all at the Olympic Auditorium, are some of the most memorable matches in the annals of boxing.

Banke, captured the World Boxing Council super-bantamweight title by stopping heavily-favored Daniel Zaragoza at Great Western Forum in Inglewood, CA. His courage was admired inside and outside the ring for battling both opponents and illness.

Davila was one of the most exciting fighters to grace the hallowed halls of the Olympic Auditorium. The 5’3” dynamo won the bantamweight world title in 1983.

Vaden captured the International Boxing Federation super middleweight title by upsetting champion Vincent Pettway. He won 29 of 32 bouts in his nine-year career, scoring 16 knockouts.

Garza was one of the hardest-hitting boxers in the junior lightweight division. Offered a shot at a world championship, he traveled to France to defat Juan Martin Coggi in 1990.

Heilman, a middleweight, battled fellow contenders Florentino Fernandez, Jimmy Lester, Nate Collins, Charley Shipes, Andy Kendall, and Hall of Famer Emile Griffith,in the 1960s. Although worthy, he never got a shot at a world title.

Crawford fought everybody and anybody in the 1960’s and ’70’s. His battles with champions Mando Ramos, Vicente Saldivar, Eder Jofre, and Bobby Chacon, are still legendary.

Lopez gave noted welterweight champion Jose Napoles everything he could handle during two brawls at the Forum in Inglewood, CA. He holds victories over Lewis, Albarado, and Raul Soriano.