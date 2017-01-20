The return of Zab Judah

Zab Judah returns to the ring at the ripe old age of 39 on January 21st in Trenton, New Jersey, when he faces unknown Jorge Luis Munguia.

Judah last laced ‘em up in 2013, when he lost a unanimous decision to Paulie Malignaggi. It was the 9th loss of his career, to go along with 42 wins, with 29 knockouts.

Mungias is as ho hum as it gets. Sporting a 12-7 record, and currently riding a 4-fight losing streak, Judah should have no problem getting past Mungias. One positive in the Honduras-born pugilist’s column is he has been very active, fighting over 60 rounds during Judah’s lengthy hiatus.

Judah must defeat Munguia if he wants to make anything of this comeback. As with any comeback, especially one three years in the making, boxing fans are asking why.

The comeback is one of the more fascinating, and often unfortunate, dynamics in boxing. Often, boxers make a comeback due to necessity; they need the money. Other times it is to fill a void; a void only participants of combat sports could understand.

And yet, there are times when boxers stage a comeback because they were not pleased with how they left, they want to add to their legacy; which is the major reason why Zab Judah fights on.