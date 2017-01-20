The return of Zab Judah

Zab Judah returns to the ring at the ripe old age of 39 on January 21st in Trenton, New Jersey, when he faces unknown Jorge Luis Munguia.
Judah last laced ‘em up in 2013, when he lost a unanimous decision to Paulie Malignaggi. It was the 9th loss of his career, to go along with 42 wins, with 29 knockouts.
Mungias is as ho hum as it gets. Sporting a 12-7 record, and currently riding a 4-fight losing streak, Judah should have no problem getting past Mungias. One positive in the Honduras-born pugilist’s column is he has been very active, fighting over 60 rounds during Judah’s lengthy hiatus.
Judah must defeat Munguia if he wants to make anything of this comeback. As with any comeback, especially one three years in the making, boxing fans are asking why.
The comeback is one of the more fascinating, and often unfortunate, dynamics in boxing. Often, boxers make a comeback due to necessity; they need the money. Other times it is to fill a void; a void only participants of combat sports could understand.
And yet, there are times when boxers stage a comeback because they were not pleased with how they left, they want to add to their legacy; which is the major reason why Zab Judah fights on.
A product of modern day boxing, Judah is a belt collector, and is seeking to be a seven-time world champion.
Judah will target the 140-pound division to achieve his goal. Jorge Linares and Terry Flanagan are the current champions of note at that weight. Judah has competed in the squared circle on the highest level; against the best pugilists of the day.
If he can stay busy and become relevant again, it is conceivable that Judah can compete against the current crop of 140-pound champions.
Judah has promised a return to the ring on other occasions since 2013, only to have the fight fall though for several different reasons. Judah has also tangled with the biggest names on the business side of boxing; as in keeping with inside the ring, not always rendering positive results.
This time around, Judah will be headlining a card being promoted by his mother.
On January 21st, we will find out if mother promotes best.
The fight can be seen on FightTyme.com