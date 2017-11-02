The cauldron of truth: Wilder vs. Stiverne

This Saturday night at the Barclay’s in Brookyln, New York (Showtime, TV) It’s the “Bronze Bomber” Deontay Wilder vs.“B. Ware” Bermane Stiverne for Wilder’s WBC heavyweight championship.

Background: I’ve called boxing a cauldron of truth. Pour in eye of newt, and decision o’ ref, stir that stuff around and the truth will eventually come out. The truth in our sport is ignored by gambling syndicates, tv syndicates, refs and judges - but generally, the fans can see who won and who lost.

Deontay - "I tell you I’m so great," Wilder, he of the great height and murderous right - takes on Stiverne, who - in some way, knowing the first time he fought Wilder, that, regardless how well he did, he couldn’t win a decision, committed the sin of entering the ring listless and out-of-shape. That ’bad,’ is on him.

Every time Wilder bellows he’s the greatest, he’s a year older. He reminds me of Roy Jones, except that Jones at one time, was all-world. Wilder, like Joshua is a huge guy whose back story - KOed in sparring by Haye, is suspect. He’s desperate to fight Joshua. Actually, he’s desperate to fight any of the top fighters. He talks the talk, can he walk the walk?

Scorecards: (Speed, Power, Defense, Reach, Age, Stamina, Experience)

Wilder: B+ A B- A B- B, B- (Average of all) B

Stiverne: B B+ B C+ C- B- B Average of all) C+

Reality Check: I believe Wilder has far better stamina than Joshua. Joshua’s ‘unbelievable’ arms - as a boxing sage noted last Sunday, makes it difficult for him to punch at times – it’s as if those arms need extra oxygen. The author feels that the real story is not opponent Stiverne, but Wilder getting by him so that... ’sometime’ in 2018, he can fight Joshua.

Wilder’s lucky in that Joshua’s very poor performance vs. Carlos Takam means that if he isn’t impressive vs. Stiverne, he has some slack cut in his favor, in advance. I again see Stiverne suffering conditioning issues. Sad- he has real ability and if perfectly tuned-up, an excellent shot at defeating Wilder. Neither AJ nor Wilder has figured out how to deal with movement from opponents owing to their late start in the sport.

In his few bouts vs. skilled opponents, Wilder fought nervously, looking for a big punch to end things – not the accepted: “Fight correctly and go for the KO only if it presents itself." To his credit he’s made the knockouts materialize. Wilder is a sharp cookie. His rep is to get a championship fight and huge money - and then on to accolades, and finally, commentating, ala Ward. One either loves or hates Ward. While I don’t hate him, I’m not in the love camp - but at least Ward has long years of credentials to merit a commentating career. Nowadays however, a big fight and back story seem to be all that’s required for the commentator gig.