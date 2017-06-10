Sanchez, Bouland headline explosive card June 23 in Woodland

Welterweight contender Alan Sanchez, one of the most avoided boxers in his division, returns to the ring wars June 23 against warhorse Miguel Angel Huerta, at the Woodland Community Center in Woodland, CA.

Sanchez (18-3-1, 8 KOs) presents himself as a boxer puncher, but he has displayed his instinct to brawl during most of his 22 professional bouts. He last fought in Woodland in 2011 when he faced then-prospect Alberto Herrera. Sanchez entered the fight as the underdog, but exited the winner by pounding Herrera for eight rounds.

Huerta (28-14-1, 14 KOs) has been in the ring with some of the best fighters in the division. He’s strong and determined, and always comes to fight.

Sanchez is excited to be fighting in Woodland again.

“It’s great to be back,” Sanchez told this writer on the phone a few days ago. “It’s been a year since I’ve fought. When I was asked about fighting, I said ’Alright. Let’s do this.’ I’ll be at home, and a lot of people can come out to support me. Huerta will be a tough opponent.”

Paco Damien, of Paco Presents, who’s promoting the fights with legendary matchmaker, Don “War-a-Week” Chargin, has seen Sanchez fight a number of times.

“Alan is a really good athlete,” said Damien. “He likes to train and has a ton of potential.”

In his last fight, Sanchez met ranking welterweight contender Pablo Cesar Cano in Las Vegas, NV. Cano, who’s been in the ring with former champions Shane Mosley, and Paulie Malignaggi, and holds a victory over Johan Perez, was expected to use a win over Sanchez to position himself for a shot at a title. Instead, he was outclassed over 10 exciting rounds, losing by majority decision. Sanchez entered the fight with a plan, and executed it perfectly.

“Everybody’s going to see a good fight on June twenty-third," Sanchez said. "I’m going to show the people that I’m back.”