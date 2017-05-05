Parker needs impressive victory to cement big money fights

WBO titleholder Joseph Parker faces former sparring partner Razvan Conjanu at the Vodafone Events Centre in Manukau City, New Zealand this Saturday. Parker was scheduled to fight Hughie Fury, cousin of former champion Tyson, until a bad back forced Fury out of the match. Though unbeaten, Parker is considered the lesser of the three current heavyweight champions.

Conjanu, undefeated in 16 bouts, jumped at the chance to fight for heavyweight honors.

“I’m one hundred percent sure a lot of people will have a big shock,” Cojanu told www.fightnews.com. “I’m coming from the dark. Me, I have no pressure on my shoulders. Tell me what I have to lose? Nothing.”

The hulking 6-foot-7 inch Conjanu is right.

The pressure is on 25-year-old Parker who is fighting in his hometown. A victory could put Parker in the big money sweepstakes, leading to bouts with Tony Bellow, Amir Mansour, and a showdown with Anthony Joshua.

Joshua dramatically stopped former unified heavyweight champion Wladimir Klitschko last weekend in London. A rematch could be on the horizon.

For now, Parker remains focused on the task at hand—defeating Conjanu.

"All I’m worried about is getting in the ring and getting the job done," said Parker at a press conference on Wednesday. "Razvan is here ready to fight and take away the title but I’m going to keep it here. That’s my plan. I’ve been training so hard for this fight, and even though he knows my style, I will change it a bit for him. I am going to keep this title here in New Zealand and Samoa. That’s how focused I am."