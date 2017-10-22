Memories, laughter and tears highlight the third annual West Boxing Hall of Fame event

The complexities of boxing and life were on display last weekend at the third annual West Coast Boxing Hall of Fame event held at the Garand Hotel in North Hollywood, CA.

Career highlights showcased their achievements. All the inductees shared stories of the one thing they have in common, their love for the sweet science.For former junior middleweight champion Paul Vaden, it was passion, and a dream. For bantamweight titleholder Albert Davila, it was about family. Andy “Kid” Heilman talked of the sport’s influence on his recent marriage. Oscar “Shotgun” Albarado’s family reminisced about the demons their father battled inside and outside of the ring. Articulate former welterweight contender Randy Shields reminded all in attendance that defense is a forgotten art, while Paul Banke rejoiced in being alive.

Other inductee’s included Loreto Garza, Frankie Duarte, the late Pancho Villa, Blanca Gutierrez, and deceased fighters, Frankie Crawford, and Ernie Lopez, whose awards were accepted by their sons, Jeffrey, and Lance. Crawford recalled that his father was his best friend, while Lopez read a funny poem written by his dad.