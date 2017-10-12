Karim Mayfield: Returning home to fight Oct.21

But in boxing, as in life, things can change quickly. Four years ago, he lost his first fight to Thomas Dulorme on HBO. A few months later, he was on the wrong side of a disputed decision against Emmanuel Taylor. Unable to get fights, he laid off for a year, came back and fought in Canada. That didn’t go very well. Then came his last go around against Eyubov.
Through it all, the bad decisions, management issues, and lack of proper notice for fights, Mayfield has remained optimistic. Fighting in San Francisco has reignited his passion.
“I’ve been off for a year,” said Mayfield. ”I love fighting in the Bay Area. Fighting in front of my hometown fans is a beautiful thing. I’m ready to go. “
His opponent on October 21 at the Armory is no pushover. He’s undefeated, and hungry. Mayfield wanted to be challenged.
“I could have, for the most part, picked who I wanted too,” Mayfield said of his opponent, Miguel Dumas.”He’s ten and zero, with seven knockouts. People asked me why I didn’t pick a guy with seven losses. I want to show the world and my fans that I haven’t lost a step. I want to show that I’m still up there.”
Karim Mayfield vs. Miguel Dumas
WBU Welterweight Americas Belt
Saturday, October 21, 2017
Madison Square Garden of the West at The Armory, bringing back title boxing to San Francisco for the first time since 1929.
San Francisco’s #1 homegrown boxer KARIM MAYFIELD fighting undefeated MIGUEL DUMAS, for WBU Welterweight Belt.
Undefeated women’s boxing champ RAQUEL MILLER, will defend her ranking against SYDNEY LE BLANC.
A total of seven action packed professional bouts, including San Francisco’s finest pro-am boxers.
