Jason Gonzalez from ringside: Terence Crawford does his thing

The ambidextrous Crawford fought the entire bout from the southpaw stance. Crawford’s right jab, hand speed, and left uppercuts were too much for Diaz. Crawford’s footwork, power, and ring intelligence allowed him to just do whatever he wanted in the ring.
"No excuses, I lost to the best guy at 140 pounds," Diaz, now 19-2, (9) said through his promoter Lou DiBella.
The short armed Diaz, who fought in a crouching style, couldn’t get within distance to land any telling blows. Diaz missed with a lot of wild shots. Crawford, on the other hand, was accurate, playing target practice with his 33-year-old counterpart.
As the fight wore on, Diaz buzzed Crawford with a leaping left hook in the seventh round, but as his face began to swell to grotesque proportion, it was obvious that it was just a matter of time before the plug was pulled.
The humane thing to do was to save Diaz from himself.
"I stopped the fight because I didn’t want him to take any more punishment," said Joel Diaz. "Enough was enough."
As per Crawford’s promoter Bob Arum, you can expect to see Crawford again in the summer against the dreaded “TBA”.
“To have someone with the talent of a Crawford sit on the shelf and not fight is a crime,” Arum said.
In the co-feature bout of the evening, Raymundo Beltran may have possibly earned the right to stay in the USA, as well as a title shot in the immediate future. Beltran put Jonathan Maicelo of Peru to sleep with one shot in their 135 pound eliminator.
A Beltran left hook put Maicelo flat on his back, in the second round at the 1:25 mark. Maicelo, who was conscious at the time, was removed from the ring on a stretcher.
Beltran, who improved to 33-7-1, (21), touched the canvas in the first round via an accidental head-butt. Referee David Fields mistakenly ruled it a knockdown. As a result of the clash of heads, both fighters sustained a laceration. Maicelo was cut on the scalp while Beltran was cut over his left eye.
Time will tell if Beltran will be granted a green card.
2016 silver medalist Shakur Stevenson of Newark, New Jersey improved to 2-0, (1) by stopping featherweight journeyman Carlos Suarez in the first round.
“It was amazing,” said the 19-year-old. “I came out and saw faces that I knew, faces that have been supporting me. I’ve been saying all week I was looking forward to getting a knockout on my record. I just told myself to stay focused and do what I had to do.”