Jacobs outclasses Arias over 12 one-sided rounds

Unhappy with trash talking Luis Arias, former WBA middleweight champion Danny Jacobs took out on his opponent’s skull, tattooing Arias for 12 rounds at the Nassau Coliseum in Uniondale, NY Saturday night.
The scores were 119-109, 119-108 and 120-107. Maxboxing judged Jacobs the winner by 120-107 tally.
Usually more cerebral in the early going, Jacobs (33-2, 29 KOs) opened the bout searching for a knockout. He pumped his jab and looked to unleash his right hand. He wobbled Arias ever so slightly with a blow off the ear near the end of the round.
Arias had said for weeks that if Jacobs came out slugging, he (Jacobs) would get knocked out. Didn’t happen. Not even close-Jacobs added a stinging uppercut and solid bodyshots to his repartee in the next few rounds.
To his credit, Arias (18-1, 9 KOs) kept trying but was consistently a step behind and a second late. Jacobs worked on his boxing in the middle rounds. He popped a few lefts and rights to the belly. Arias countered back with his own right. Jacobs connected with a sweet uppercut. Arias tried to be more aggressive but ran into a lead right hand.
In round seven, Arias loaded up and let his right hand go. It drew more air than flesh. Jacobs jabbed and stalked. Jacobs continued to mix up his blows in the last few rounds. Arias had no answer. Jacobs was basically doing whatever he wanted. Arias realized that he needed a knockout to win.
The chances of that were slim since he had barely touched Jacobs with anything solid for most of the fight. Jacobs scored a fluke knockdown in round 11 and repeated his dominance in the final three minutes.
“Life is blissful right now,” said Jacobs who beat cancer five years ago. “I’m living my dream.”
Arias could only stand and watch. His running of the mouth had motivated Jacobs. Live and learn.
