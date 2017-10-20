Tweet Horn feels a fight with Crawford is a real possibility next year

Horn

Horn

By Daniel Smart

Jeff Horn is a special talent. A humble almost gentle personality that has endeared him to many thousands of fans in his home country of Australia, and around the world. His competitive edge and his inner self belief is something that has taken him to the very pinnacle of the sport. I caught up with the Aussie warrior to discuss the first defence of his WBO welterweight world title, his impending foray into fatherhood, and his big plans for 2018. Life has dramatically changed for Jeff Horn. From little known welterweight contender on the world scale, to boxing superstar in a blink of an eye. Few would have seen what was about to transpire on that warm July day that saw him snatch the WBO welterweight title from pound for pound king and future hall of famer, Manny Pacquiao in front of 50,000 diehard boxing fans at Suncorp Stadium in Brisbane. The calm and unflappable Horn says the fame and notoriety that came with being the victor in one of boxing’s greatest ever upsets hasn’t really fazed him. “Yeah to be honest it hasn’t really bothered me. I am the type of guy that works better under pressure anyway. I guess with my training in and out of the ring with Glenn (trainer/manager Glenn Rushton) it has prepared me with what I am dealing with now. Nothing has really changed as far as I’m concerned, except the fact that I am driving a better car and looking to upgrade the house with my wife!” Horn’s team has the first defense of his world crown penciled in for December 13th, again in his hometown of Brisbane. His opponent will be rough and tough Englishman Gary Corcoran (17-1, 7KOs) otherwise known as “The Hellraiser”. “I really believe this is going to be a great exciting fight. Both of us like to come forward and throw a lot of punches. When you have two guys with those types of styles it always generally makes for great fights. I am really looking forward to getting back in there in front of my fans at home and putting on a great performance” Horn said. Shortly thereafter is the impending birth of his first child with wife, Joanna. Horn said he was very much excited by the impending challenges of being a parent. “Yeah it’s something I am really looking forward to. Joanna has been fantastic throughout the pregnancy and things can be a little bit stressful given that I also have a fight coming up to. All has run smoothly so far so it’s been great” he said. To add to his already long list of achievements, Horn was recently the recipient of “The Don” award (named after legendary Australian cricketer Don Bradman) by the Australian Sporting Hall of Fame, the most prestigious award in Australian sport for his defeat of Pacquiao in July. Horn joins other previous winners such as Olympic Gold Medalists Dawn Fraser, Cathy Freeman, Ian Thorpe and 2011 Tour de’ France winner Cadel Evans.

When asked what he felt about now being mentioned in the same category of such sporting greats, Horn said it was a very surreal feeling. “It’s crazy when you think about it! They are amazing people that I looked up to growing up, it was just so surreal. It makes me feel very proud of what I have done and I was just so honoured to receive such an amazing award”. Horn is planning for a very big 2018. There has been much talk of a blockbuster match up with slick American superstar Terrence Crawford, and possible welterweight title unification bouts with the likes of Errol Spence Jr and Keith Thurman. There has even been a bout touted with UFC phenomenon Conor McGregor as well. But with all the fanfare of such talk, there is one fight that has raised the Australian’s interest the most, a mouth-watering showdown with Crawford. “That fight is a very real possibility for early next year (with Crawford). If Bob Arum gets his way that will be the fight first up for next year. We have a two fight deal with Bob so he is grooming him for it and that will be one of the two fights we will have with Bob. A unification with the other champions in the division interests me too, but I’d love the fight with Crawford.” Many have said that a fight with Crawford would be a bad move on Horn’s behalf. Many also said the very same thing when he gave Manny Pacquiao hell and took his title from right underneath the nose of the Filipino legend. If there is one thing I have seen and learned, never underestimate Jeff Horn.



<---> Tweet