Hopkins knocked out of the ring by Smith

Joe Smith Jr. spoiled the retirement party of Bernard Hopkins by stopping the ring legend in round eight at The Fabulous Forum in Inglewood, CA Saturday night.

Smith (23-1, 19 KOs) came out unloading haymakers in the opening stanza. Hopkins (55-8-2, 32 KOs) used guile, the ring, and experience to keep Smith at bay, but did get nailed with a couple of hard right hands.

The 51-year-old Hopkins started firing lead right hands in round two. A number landed. Smith, last seen flattening Andrzej Fonfara, had no intention of playing the patsy. He pushed forward in rounds three and four, winging powerful hooks to the body and head. Hopkins rolled with a number of the blows, and fought back—laying claim to a couple of close rounds.

He didn’t win much more after that.

Smith makes no bones about this style. He can’t box much, but he can really crack. He tested Hopkins whiskers with another hard-right hook in round five.

Hopkins countered back with his own right, but Smith flicked the blow away like you would a pesky fly.

Smith picked up the pace in the next heat. He fired thudding blows to the body. Hopkins moved away and countered. Smith forced him to the ropes and let fly.

Hopkins ducked and weaved, but it appeared that Smith’s pressure was bothering him. Hopkins strafed Smith with more shots in round six, but the 27-year-old lashed out at the midsection.

A big uppercut stunned Hopkins.

Hopkins found Smith with more lead rights in the next round. Smith unloaded to the body. Hopkins wanted to punch and rest, but Smith was forcing him to be more active.