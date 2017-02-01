Heavyweight David Price continues his comeback Feb. 4 on ITV

David Price, once considered by some a "shoo-in" for world heavyweight championship honors, will fight former "Tyson Fury" victim Christen Hammer February 4 at the London Olympia on the undercard of Chris Eubank Jr.’s fight with Renold Quinaln.
A win over Hammer could catapult Price to a shot at a world title.
The card will be broadcast on ITV’s new pay-per-view channel.
Price is aware of the importance of his match with Hammer.
“This gives me a platform to show that I am back,” Price told Chris McKenna of www.dailystar.co.uk."A big win will put me right back in the heavyweight mix and in line for a world title shot.
“To be able to do that on an ITV channel, a broadcaster which has such a rich history of live sport, is a dream come true,” Price added.
A mere seventeen months ago, Price’s career appeared over after he was flattened by Ekran Teper. The fight was subsequently ruled a no-contest after Teper failed a drug test.
After pondering his future, Price has fought twice, scoring two quick stoppages.
The loss was the latest in a career of ups and downs.
Four years ago, Price, of Liverpool, England, appeared to be on his way to a shot at the heavyweight championship.
He had a solid amateur background—winner of the 2006 Commonwealth Games, and a bronze medalist at the 2008 Olympic Games. Price could box a little, but more importantly, he could punch. He had knocked out 13 of his first 15 opponents. The excitement around him was building.
In 2013, Price was knocked out by 41-year-old warhorse Tony Thompson.
Price asked for a rematch. Five months later he faced Thompson again. Price landed a big right in Round two that staggered Thompson. A few seconds later, another shot put Thompson on his back. Somehow Thompson got up and stopped Price two rounds later.
The brutal loss to Teper almost sent Price into retirement, until his wife told him to stop moping about and get on with his career. Her loyalty inspired the six-foot eight-inch giant to pursue his dream of winning a title.
Price hired David Coldwell as his new trainer. He’s won two bouts since in less than five minutes, but there’s nothing a trainer can do about a suspect chin.
Hammer, his opponent on Feb. 4, is a significant step up.
At 34, this could be the last roundup for Price.
He feels he’s ready.
“The most important thing is to get the result and then we can start making moves,” Price told George Gigney of www.boxingnewsonline.net. "It’s a bit of crossroads fight. He’ll obviously be looking to win and push on t
The David Price vs. Christen Hammer bout will be available Feb. 4 on ITVBOXOFFICE.CO.UK
The nine-fight card show will be headlined by Chris Eubank Jr. challenging Renold Quinlan for the IBO middleweight championship. Also fighting will be undefeated super-bantamweight Kid Galahad.