Heavyweight David Price continues his comeback Feb. 4 on ITV

David Price, once considered by some a "shoo-in" for world heavyweight championship honors, will fight former "Tyson Fury" victim Christen Hammer February 4 at the London Olympia on the undercard of Chris Eubank Jr.’s fight with Renold Quinaln.

A win over Hammer could catapult Price to a shot at a world title.

The card will be broadcast on ITV’s new pay-per-view channel.

Price is aware of the importance of his match with Hammer.

“This gives me a platform to show that I am back,” Price told Chris McKenna of www.dailystar.co.uk."A big win will put me right back in the heavyweight mix and in line for a world title shot.

“To be able to do that on an ITV channel, a broadcaster which has such a rich history of live sport, is a dream come true,” Price added.

A mere seventeen months ago, Price’s career appeared over after he was flattened by Ekran Teper. The fight was subsequently ruled a no-contest after Teper failed a drug test.

After pondering his future, Price has fought twice, scoring two quick stoppages.

The loss was the latest in a career of ups and downs.

Four years ago, Price, of Liverpool, England, appeared to be on his way to a shot at the heavyweight championship.

He had a solid amateur background—winner of the 2006 Commonwealth Games, and a bronze medalist at the 2008 Olympic Games. Price could box a little, but more importantly, he could punch. He had knocked out 13 of his first 15 opponents. The excitement around him was building.

In 2013, Price was knocked out by 41-year-old warhorse Tony Thompson.

Price asked for a rematch. Five months later he faced Thompson again. Price landed a big right in Round two that staggered Thompson. A few seconds later, another shot put Thompson on his back. Somehow Thompson got up and stopped Price two rounds later.