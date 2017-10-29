Heavyweight champ Joshua pummels Takam, wins by stoppage

Takam, with blood dripping down his check, went to the body in round six. Joshua walloped him with hard hooks to the chin. Takam connected with a hard right in round seven. A few seconds he fired a combination.
Joshua looked surprised, but went back to work. Takam kept shooting his right hand in round eight. Joshua stalked, jabbed, and fired a combination. Joshua’s body work seemed to be bothering Takam.
The ringside doctor examined Takam before round nine commenced. He was dripping blood from both eyes. Joshua waited patiently in the neutral corner until the referee indicated that the fight would continue. Takam wiped the blood from his eyes and soldered on. Joshua appeared to be taking the round off. He bashed Takam up with a left hook at the bell.
In round 10, Takam came out punching. He didn’t connect much, but he made Joshua work. The champion hurt Takam with two right hands. He let fly with more blows until the referee strangely called a halt to the contest.
“Takam, it was a pleasure,” said Joshua. “It was a good fight. I have the utmost respect for Takam for putting on a good show.”
Joshua will likely face undefeated WBC champion Deontay Wilder at some point next year.