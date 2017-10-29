Heavyweight champ Joshua pummels Takam, wins by stoppage

Before 78,000 adoring fans, Anthony Joshua (20-0, 20 KOs) retained his IBF and WBA heavyweight titles by stopping game Carlos Takam (35-4-1, 27 KOs) in round 10 at the Principality Stadium in Cardiff, Wales Saturday night. Joshua has now scored 20 consecutive knockout victories.

The time was 1:34 seconds into round 10.

The much taller Joshua came out jabbing in the opening stanza. Takam bounced and kept his distance. He circled while Joshua stalked. Joshua backed Takam up with a right hand and left hook in round two. Takam continued to work his jab.

Takam tried to surprise Joshua with a leaping left hook in round three. Joshua blocked the blow and connected with a sweeping hook. He also landed a short uppercut.

Joshua connected with a combination in round four. The blows caused a cut near Takam’s right eye. The wily Takam landed an overhand right. Joshua wobbled Takam with a long uppercut. A few seconds later a left hook sent Takam to the canvas. The challenger got up quickly and pleaded with the referee.

In round five, Takam, perhaps sensing the cut could stop the fight prematurely, came out winging shots. He pawed at the cut – while Joshua teed off.