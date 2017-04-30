Floored in round six, Joshua gets up and stops Klitschko

Knocked down and seemingly out on his feet in round six, Anthony Joshua (19-0, 19 KOs) dug deep to stop former undisputed heavyweight champion Wladimr Klitschko (64-5, 53 KOs) in round 11 at a raucous Wembley Stadium in London, England Saturday night.

Joshua had the edge in the opening sounds. He worked his jab, and went to the body with authority.

Klitschko did connect with two hard right hands in rounds two and four, but Joshua

absorbed them.

Joshua exploded out of his corner in round five. A left hook stunned Klitschko.

Seconds later, a culmination of blows sent the former champion to the canvas. Joshua, and likely most of the estimated 90,000 in the stadium, thought the fight was over, but Klitschko battled back, hurting an exhausted Joshua with a number of hooks at the end of the round.

A minute into round six, Klitschko landed a bomb of a right hand off Joshua’s temple. The 27-year-old IBF champion, separated from senses, fell to the canvas for the first time in his short career. He got up and wobbled. Klitschko, a 2-1 underdog entering the contest, went for the kill, but Joshua managed to stay upright.

Joshua still looked shaky in round seven. Klistchko, 41, was raking him with jabs and right hands. Joshua was searching for his second wind. It came at the end of round seven, when he found Klitschko’s body with a wicked hook.

With four rounds to go in the match, the fight was still up for grabs. Klitschko had rallied back and now was in control, but Joshua appeared to have righted the ship.