Figueroa knocks Guerrero down five times, wins by stoppage

By John J. Raspanti

H1_Omar-Figueroa.jpg

Former WBC lightweight champion Omar Figueroa took one round to warm-up. Then it was lights out for Robert “The Ghost” Guerrero at the Nassau Coliseum in Uniondale, NY.

 

Guerrero, fighting out of the southpaw stance, came out jabbing in the opening stanza. The former two-division titleholder boxed circles around Figueroa. Was the “Ghost” back? For one round, he was.

 

Figueroa (27-0, -1, 19 KOs) quickly changed the momentum in the next heat. He started the round more aggressively--throwing stinging combinations from different angles. Guerrero (33-6, 18 KOs) forgot about boxing and went to war. Figueroa stayed close and fired hooks and uppercuts. He couldn’t miss. A huge left uppercut sent Guerrero to the canvas.

 

Guerrero got up, but instead of staying away, he took the fight to Figueroa. He backed Figueroa into the ropes and let his hands go.

 

Figueroa rolled with blows, but also absorbed a few. An uppercut, and two right hands had Guerrero on queer street. He battled back again, but two right hands off the temple sent him to the canvas. Guerrero wobbled up at the count of six. Figueroa dug a right to the midsection that caused Guerrero to collapse to the mat.


H1_Omar-Figueroa.jpg

The never say die Guerrero came out throwing bombs in round three.  He connected with a big left land that drove Figueroa into the ropes. Figueroa leaned against the ropes and started punching back.  An uppercut landed. Two right hands almost took Guerrero’s head off.

 

A final right deposited Guerrero to the canvas. The former champion somehow pulled himself up again.  Figueroa went to him and shot a punch to the belly. Guerrero went down for the fifth and final time.

 

“I’m finally healthy,” said Figueroa. “We knew he’d come out more fired up than usual.”

 


