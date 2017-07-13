Fasten your seatbelts: Omar Figueroa meets Robert Guerrero

Once upon a time, Robert Guerrero was a boxer-puncher. He’d use the ring, slip punches, and counter opponent’s silly, hence the nickname “The Ghost.” His talent was without question.
Guerrero captured the IBF featherweight title in 2006, and the super featherweight strap two years later.
In 2011, Guerrero hammered Michael Katsidis for 12 rounds to win the WBA lightweight title. As he moved up in weight, his style changed. He wasn’t moving so much as brawling whenever possible. The boxer had become the stalker. Guerrero went to war against Selcuk Aydin and Andre Berto. The victory over Berto led to a fight against then pound-for-pound king, Floyd Mayweather, Las Vegas.
Guerrero won a few rounds, but couldn’t put a dent in Mayweather’s defense. He took some time off, reflected on his career, and returned to the ring to face Yoshihiro Kamegai. He landed punches at will, but also absorbed far too many. He was battered and floored by WBA welterweight champion Keith Thurman, but somehow lasted the distance.
His fight against Aron Martinez was supposed to be a tune-up, but Guerrero had to get off the deck to win. He lost fights to former champion Danny Garcia, and part-time taxi driver David Peralta.
Many, including this writer, called for Guerrero to retire. What was left to prove?
Apparently, something. Guerrero will be back in the ring this Saturday to face former lightweight titleholder Omar Figueroa at Nassau Coliseum in Uniondale, New York.
Figueroa, 27, has been seen as one of boxing’s rising stars for several years. As an amateur, he defeated Errol Spence. As a pro, he tasted a title in 2014 by going 12 brutal rounds with Nihito Arakawa. He’s a brawler who’s never lost a professional fight. He’s also never been in a boring one. He throws punches in multiple bunches.