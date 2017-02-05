Eubank Jr. stops brave Quinlan in 10

Chris Eubank Jr 24-1 (19) got the win over Renold Quinlan 11-2 (7) on Saturday night but he had to work for it. The stubborn Australian longshot hung tough for ten long rounds at the Olympia in London on ITV’s pay-per-view debut.
Eubank Jr dominated the fight but never hurt the 27-year-old Dunghutti Destroyer, who showed great heart and tenacity to keep coming forward all night and shake off whatever was thrown his way.
A series of hooks and uppercuts saw the fight waved off by referee Howard Foster at 2:07 of the 10th round with Quinlan still on his feet. With the win, Eubank Jr claims the lightly regarded IBO super middleweight title.
“I performed well tonight, but I have two of the biggest fights in boxing that remain in the middleweight division,” said Eubank Jr, who is ranked WBA #4 and IBF #4 at 160 pounds.
“Now I am a world champion, I have my ticket to challenge the rest of the super middleweights,” he continued. “I’m coming for everybody. Degale, I want the rest of those teeth! I’m comfortable at both weights. I was in Dubai for three months, I was shadowboxing on yachts. I want everybody!”
Andre Ward, who was part of the ITV broadcast team, had this to say:
“It was a great performance. Quinlan was no joke. These are tough fights, he’s not quite at world level, but if you slip up once… He handled his business like a professional. Hopefully this is the beginning.”
Former two division world champion Chris Eubank Sr was even more effusive in his praise for his son’s performance.
“I’m lost for words,” Eubank Sr said. “He hasn’t fought for eight months, so there was a little ring rust. But still, even when he got tired, he put the contest how we planned in the gym, nice and light. I don’t drink alcohol or smoke cigars, but tonight I might make an exception.”