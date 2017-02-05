Eubank Jr. stops brave Quinlan in 10

Chris Eubank Jr 24-1 (19) got the win over Renold Quinlan 11-2 (7) on Saturday night but he had to work for it. The stubborn Australian longshot hung tough for ten long rounds at the Olympia in London on ITV’s pay-per-view debut.

Eubank Jr dominated the fight but never hurt the 27-year-old Dunghutti Destroyer, who showed great heart and tenacity to keep coming forward all night and shake off whatever was thrown his way.

A series of hooks and uppercuts saw the fight waved off by referee Howard Foster at 2:07 of the 10th round with Quinlan still on his feet. With the win, Eubank Jr claims the lightly regarded IBO super middleweight title.

“I performed well tonight, but I have two of the biggest fights in boxing that remain in the middleweight division,” said Eubank Jr, who is ranked WBA #4 and IBF #4 at 160 pounds.

“Now I am a world champion, I have my ticket to challenge the rest of the super middleweights,” he continued. “I’m coming for everybody. Degale, I want the rest of those teeth! I’m comfortable at both weights. I was in Dubai for three months, I was shadowboxing on yachts. I want everybody!”

Andre Ward, who was part of the ITV broadcast team, had this to say:

“It was a great performance. Quinlan was no joke. These are tough fights, he’s not quite at world level, but if you slip up once… He handled his business like a professional. Hopefully this is the beginning.”