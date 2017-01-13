England vs. Sweden: James DeGale vs. Badou Jack

Particulars:

Londoner James, ‘Chunky’ DeGale, winner of Olympic Gold in 2008, takes on Las Vegas resident by way of Sweden, Badou Jack, aka “The Ripper,” in an important middleweight bout. Watch live in the USA on Showtime regular (non-PPV) channels. SkySports 2 will also broadcast the fight live in the UK.

Background: No grudge match or likely fight of the year; rather a solid bout between two talented middleweights. The winner has options: for DeGale, perhaps a rematch of his close loss to George Groves. Jack, should he win, has said he wants to battle Andre Ward which might suit Ward fine--if he fights again, which is debatable. Neither are spring chickens and with a win, both are in perfect position to line up exciting fights and big paydays.

Scorecards: (Speed, Power, Defense, Reach, Age, Stamina, Experience)

James DeGale: B B B B C+ B B (Average of all) B-

John Molina: B B B B C+ B B (Average of all) B-

Reality Check:

The reality is that this is a very solid contest--and referee and judges might play a huge role as this will almost certainly go 12. Neither man is yelling KO; both have a below 60% KO ratio. Both men, curiously, are defined by the ‘ghost’ of George Groves. DeGale’s deadly enemy, St. George narrowly defeated him as an amateur and professional. Both bouts were disputed. Badou defeated Groves BUT – despite out-landing the Londoner significantly, strong arguments for Groves winning the bout have been made.

Jack also beat one of the mega-talented Dirrell Brothers (Anthony) against whom almost no one wins clearly- he didn’t. Great credit to DeGale; he bagged himself a Dirrell (Andre) clearly, despite Dirrell giving him some fits. DeGale is quicker, Jack perhaps a bit of a harder puncher. DeGale’s lefty style will help him, particularly as a Badou Jack is very front-foot heavy which slows his punch delivery. Combined with a southpaw in front of him, it’s going to be ‘tricky,’ as they say in England. Jack does have the psychological advantage of having beaten DeGale’s sworn foe, Groves.