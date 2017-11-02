Deontay Wilder fights for respect, but will he get it?

Wilder talks like he’s the “Rodney Dangerfield” of boxing. You remember Dangerfield, right? His catchphrase was, “I get no respect at all.”
“I’ve been tired of hearing people blather, running their mouth on the internet,” said Wilder in an article by Sarah Deming of www.theringtv.com.
Instead of Stiverne, Wilder was scheduled to fight top contender, Luis Ortiz, who failed his pre-fight drug test. The same fate had befallen “almost” opponents Alexander Povetkin and Andrzej Wawrzyk recently. Some boxing fans complained, but you can’t blame Wilder for that. He wants to fight the top guys.
“I’m going to show more skills than I showed the first time,” said Wilder. “I fought him before so it should be easier this time. I hope his corner has a towel ready to throw into the ring. Bermane said he ate all my breakfast—so get ready for lunch. I’m bringing it.”
Wilder has been calling out WBA and IBF heavyweight champion Anthony Joshua, who, last weekend, stopped Carlos Takam in Cardiff, Wales. Wilder is willing to travel to London to fight Joshua. He wants to be a “world” champion. He would also like box WBO titleholder Joseph Parker, but, as Wilder says, he can’t find him.
“I put my GPS on him, and he’s still lost,” said Wilder referring to Parker. “He’s lost.”
There are questions about Wilder’s ability. He still looks amateurish at times. His resume is suspect. But he’s anxious to find how good he really is, for that, he deserves respect.