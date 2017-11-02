Deontay Wilder fights for respect, but will he get it?

WBC heavyweight champion Deontay Wider fights former titleholder Bermane Stiverne this Saturday night at The Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York.

A match-up between the current champion and the man who took away his title sounds good, right?

Not really. Most boxing fans could give a flying hoot about the match. Wilder’s most recent title defenses against Messrs Eric Molina, Johnny Duhaupas, and Artur Szpilka, didn’t impress many people.

But as Wilder told Dennis Taylor and myself on The Ringside Boxing Show, he’s ready to go.

“My motivation is high,” said Wilder who’s starched 37 of 38 opponents. “For the simple fact that the way things are going on in my career. I want to prove myself to so many people. Everything that’s been going wrong—the recent fight cancelations-I’m going to take out on Bermane.”

Their first fight, held in Las Vegas a few years ago, went the distance. Wilder won a wide unanimous decision. Stiverne (25-2, 21 KOs) was taken to the hospital after the match, suffering from dehydration.

"Even though I had serious issues with my health, I took everything he had, and he’s never seen anybody like me before," Stiverne told this writer last year.

The undefeated Wilder isn’t buying it.

“He’s still making excuses,” Wilder said. “Beating him is going to make it even better.”