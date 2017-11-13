Danny Jacobs wins one-sided decision over Luis Arias

Tired of the trash talk, former WBA middleweight champion Danny Jacobs took out his frustration on Luis Arias skull, tattooing the braggadocios boxer for 12 rounds at the Nassau Coliseum in Uniondale, NY Saturday night.

The scores were 119-109, 119-108 and 120-107. Maxboxing judged Jacobs the winner by 120-107 tally.

Usually more cerebral in the early going, Jacobs (33-2, 29 KOs) opened the bout searching for a knockout. He pumped his jab and looked to unleash his right hand. He wobbled Arias ever so slightly with a blow off the ear near the end of the round.

Arias had said for weeks that if Jacobs came out slugging, he (Jacobs) would get knocked out. Didn’t happen. Not even close-Jacobs added a stinging uppercut and solid bodyshots to his repartee in the next few rounds.

To his credit, Arias (18-1, 9 KOs) kept trying but was consistently a step behind and a second late. Jacobs worked on his boxing in the middle rounds. He popped a few lefts and rights to the belly. Arias countered back with his own right. Jacobs connected with a sweet uppercut. Arias tried to be more aggressive but ran into a lead right hand.