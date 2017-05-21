Crawford wins every round, stops Diaz

WBO and WBC welterweight champion Terence Crawford (31-0, 22 KOs) stopped game former gold medalist Felix Diaz (19-2, 9 KOs) in ten rounds at Madison Square Garden in New York City Saturday night.
Crawford, 29, controlled the bout from the onset. He used lateral movement and quick hands to pepper Diaz with punches.
Diaz, 33, did manage to connect with an occasional hard shot, but Crawford ignored the blows and fired back with stinging combinations. His uppercut was particularly effective.
The last few rounds featured Crawford playing with Diaz. He clearly dazed his overmatched opponent in round nine with a sizzling uppercut. Diaz was eating five punches to land one. It wasn’t pretty.
Diaz’ corner stopped the contest after round 10 concluded.
“I knew he was frustrated,” Crawford said of Diaz. “He was eating a lot of jabs.”
Crawford stated that he would like to fight Manny Pacquiao next.
Check back with www.maxboxing.com for a complete ringside report of this fight from Jason Gonzalez.