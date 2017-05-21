Crawford wins every round, stops Diaz

WBO and WBC welterweight champion Terence Crawford (31-0, 22 KOs) stopped game former gold medalist Felix Diaz (19-2, 9 KOs) in ten rounds at Madison Square Garden in New York City Saturday night.

Crawford, 29, controlled the bout from the onset. He used lateral movement and quick hands to pepper Diaz with punches.

Diaz, 33, did manage to connect with an occasional hard shot, but Crawford ignored the blows and fired back with stinging combinations. His uppercut was particularly effective.