Champions DeGale and Jack battle to majority draw

With three rounds left in the contest, fatigue set in for both champions. DeGale, with puffy eyes and a bloody nose, couldn’t move as he had earlier in the match. Jack had lost a step, but neither had lost the will to win.
They traded punches in Rounds 10 and 11. Jack’s seemed harder, while DeGale’s were more constant.
DeGale was doing pretty well in the last round until Jack caught him with a perfectly-timed right hand.
The blow sent DeGale crashing to the canvas. Jack tried to finish the wobbly DeGale, but the gutsy Brit wasn’t about to let that happen. He battled back in the last seconds of the round, strafing Jack with hard punches to the chin.
Not surprisingly, both fighters thought they had done enough to deserve the decision.
“I thought I won the fight,” said Jack. “I finished stronger,”
DeGale countered a few seconds later, “I thought I won,” he said. ”I landed the cleaner shots.”
There were no losers last night.