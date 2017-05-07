Canelo Alvarez routs Julio Cesar Chavez Jr.,will fight Gennady Golovkin in September

Alvarez connected with some whipping shots to the head and body in the next few rounds. He languished on the ropes and invited Chavez to punch.
Chavez tried, but appeared hesitant. Alvarez drove Chavez back with a four-punch combo in round seven. Alvarez punished Chavez with hard shots in the next few rounds.
Chavez couldn’t or wouldn’t fight back. He was fighting like a boxer who didn’t believe in himself.
Alvarez banged home hooks to the body and head. Chavez did what he had done the entire fight—backed up and took it. Alvarez connected with a wicked uppercut seconds later.
Chavez’s corner pleaded with him to punch back. For a few seconds, late in the fight, he tried. Alvarez connected with two hard body punches in round 11. The fans booed as Chavez again backed away.
Alvarez battered Chavez in the last round. Chavez had proven one thing, he could take a beating and keep on standing.
“I showed that I can move against a fighter that was bigger and stronger,” said Alvarez. “I wanted to give the Mexican public a great fight. He wouldn’t fight me.”
“He beat me. He beat me at distance,” Chavez said. “He’s a very good fighter.”