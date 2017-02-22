Tweet Black History Month celebrates Joe Frazier

Mp1_Joe_Frazier.jpg

Mp1_Joe_Frazier.jpg

By Anthony "Zute" George

Joe Frazier was born in South Carolina on January 12th, 1944; a fact often overlooked, as the man nicknamed ‘Smokin’ is a staple of Philadelphia Boxing Lore. Deservedly so. Frazier is also often associated as Muhammad Ali’s ‘sidekick.’ Not so deserving. Joe Frazier was much more than the ‘guy who made The Greatest great.’ Frazier was born into poverty, much more so than the kid from Louisville, Kentucky. At a young age, he learned how to fight to the basics in life; a hot meal, running warning, respect. His capital in life might have miniscule, but his heart and determination was titanic. His capital was about to grow. Through sheer determination and will, non-stop pressure and yes, a killer left hook, Frazier had a very decorated amateur career; raise your hand if you were aware of this fact? Frazier’s amateur pedigree climaxed with a 1964 gold medal. When Frazier turned pro on August 16th, 1965 there was already a dominant heavyweight champion both inside and outside of the squared circle. A collision course with Muhammad Ali, the most historic figure in all of sports, was inevitable. Before Joe Fraizer could even dream about getting to Ali, he had to make his bones against arguably the greatest era of heavyweight talent. Early on, Frazier earned quality wins over fighters like Don Smith, Al Jones, Billy Daniels, Oscar Bonavena, Eddie Machen, Doug Jones, Jefferson Davis and George Chuvalo. During this climb up the ranks, Frazier’s inside work caused most fighters to wilt, and his left hook was becoming one of legend. Just how much attention the legend, that is Ali, was paying to Frazier during this time was uncertain. The Greatest was fighting the most important fight of his life outside of the ring, as Frazier was developing his craft. The exile of Muhammad Ali opened the door for Frazier to win heavyweight gold, once again facing the best of the rest in the golden age of heavyweight boxing. He laced ‘em up against the big giant Buster Mathis in March of 1968. The New York State Athletic Commission heavyweight title was at stake. An 11th round TKO for the now Philadelphia legend was the result. Frazier defended this version of the heavyweight title against killers like Manuel Ramos, Oscar Bonavena and Jerry Quarry. This run of heavyweight dominance from Joe might have been forgotten, but it was just what he needed to unify the title against Jimmy Ellis.

Ellis and Frazier squared off in a unification match February 16th, 1970. Ellis earned his versions of the heavyweight title by coming out on top of a much-publicized heavyweight tournament that featured top talent such as Ernie Terrell, Leontis Martin, Oscar Bonavena, Karl Mildenberger, Floyd Patterson and Jerry Quarry. Frazier crushed the acclaimed Ellis inside of five rounds. Smokin’ Joe Fraizer was now the most important figure in all of sports: heavyweight champion of the world. While all of this was going on, Muhammad Ali was stealing the headlines by fighting to be reinstated into boxing. Even when Frazier was dominating the heavyweight division, he was being overshadowed by Ali. The one night The Greatest did not overshadow Frazier was on March 8th, 1971, however. All of the tough fighters he had faced and all of the different styles he had to figure out, helped Frazier put it all together on boxings most magical night. Joe Frazier defeated Muhammad Ali with a clear and unanimous decision over 15 rounds of hellacious pugilism. It was a fight that almost took Frazier’s life. It was a fight that took away his prime. Smokin’ Joe Frazier, while still very good, was never the same after the Fight of the Century. Never. Yet, on that one night, Smokin’ Joe Frazier gave as good a performance as you will ever see on the grandest of stages. Some people like to point out that Ali would have never lost to Joe had he not been exiled over 3 years. Fair point. But I do not buy it. If you look at Ali’s fight objectively up until 1967, there is nothing to suggest the Smokin’ Joe of 1971 could not get to Ali. Also, there is no question Frazier’s performance over Ali is his undeniable best. Many people point to Ali’s performance over Cleveland Williams as his finest moment; evidence that he could not be touched in his prime. A shop-worn bullet ridden Cleveland Williams? I am not convinced. After that fight, Ali had some tense moments against Zora Folley, who was also shopworn by the time Ali fought him; and many tense moments before the Williams fight. No, I am not trying to take anything away from Ali, but stop trying to take arguably the greatest night of pure pugilism away from Frazier. Frazier beat Ali because he fought for the moment all his life. He came up from poverty, developed skills at the amateur level and honed his craft at the professional level by fighting the best crop of talent the heavyweight division has arguably ever seen. Frazier left this world way too soon. His magical heavyweight run should forever be celebrated. A true American Hero. Twitter @Zute929 Email: zutesboxingtalk@yahoo.com



<---> Tweet