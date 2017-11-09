Arias will need more than his mouth to defeat Jacobs

Even Arias gave Jacobs credit, albeit, the left-handed variety, for his showing against Golovkin.
"You put up a valiant effort versus GGG," said Arias. "But (promoter)Eddie Hearn and HBO are giving you way too much credit for just making it to the 12th round.
"I’ve been fighting my whole life, since I was eight years old. I know the difference between boxing and running. There were a lot of points in that fight where I don’t know if you were boxing or running,” Arias added.
Jacobs’ other best performance was two years ago when he starched fellow Brooklynite Peter Quinlan in the opening round. After feeling each other out, Jacobs connected with a straight right to Quillin’s temple. Quillin felt the full impact of the blow. His legs buckled casing him to flounder. Jacobs jumped on his stricken prey, reigning down blows.
Quillin managed to avoid most of the punches until another right crashed off his forehead. Quillin did a little hop, staggering to the ropes. Referee Harvey Dock motioned Jacobs to the neutral corner. He gazed into Quillin’s glassy eyes and stopped the contest.
Arias hasn’t faced anyone remotely close to the talent of Golovkin or Quillin. His resume’ is light on names and talent. He does hold the USBA middleweight title. No matter, he believes he’s got the goods to defeat Jacobs.
"I don’t plan on training for a marathon, so please, when I hit you, just don’t run," Arias said. "I’m gonna be in the middle of the ring. You’re not gonna have to go find me.”
After Arias sat down, the cool and calm Jacobs, who beat life-threatening osteosarcoma in 2011, addressed his opponent.
"I thought this was gonna be a cool press conference; we were gonna get up here and take pictures and talk about stuff," said Jacobs. "But this guy is taking it to another level. He’s got the jewels on, the Fruity Pebbles suit on. I mean, please. New Yorkers, you’re in for a treat."
Look for Jacobs to stop the loquacious Arias before round eight.