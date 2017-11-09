Tweet Arias will need more than his mouth to defeat Jacobs

Jacobs vs. Arias

Jacobs vs. Arias

By John J. Raspanti

Luis Arias is undefeated in 18 bouts. His biggest win was five months ago over fellow prospect Arif Magomedov in Las Vegas, NV. The stoppage was the ninth in his boxing career, which suggests that Arias doesn’t punch very hard. The young boxer might lack punching power, but he makes up for it by talking some amusing trash. Last month, during a press conference announcing his fight this Saturday night against former WBA middleweight champion Danny Jacobs at the Nassau Coliseum in Uniondale, NY., Arias let fly with some doozies. "Down goes Jacobs! Down goes Jacobs!" said Arias, as Jacobs looked on with a bemused look on his face. "He’s not gettin’ up, Jim. He’s not gettin’ up." Arias continued. "I don’t plan on training for a marathon, so please, when I hit you, just don’t run," Arias said. "I’m gonna be in the middle of the ring. You’re not gonna have to go find me. I’m gonna be right there and ready to fight." Arias won’t have look very hard to find Jacobs. He always comes to fight. The hometown hero has won 30 of 32 fights, with 29 knockouts. Jacobs, 30, was last seen in the ring eight months ago going the distance with knockout machine, Gennady Golovkin. Jacobs’ performance surprised many. After kissing the canvas in round four, he battled back, tagging Golovkin with shots to the head.Golovkin might have won the fight, but Jacobs garnered most of the praise.

Even Arias gave Jacobs credit, albeit, the left-handed variety, for his showing against Golovkin. "You put up a valiant effort versus GGG," said Arias. "But (promoter)Eddie Hearn and HBO are giving you way too much credit for just making it to the 12th round. "I’ve been fighting my whole life, since I was eight years old. I know the difference between boxing and running. There were a lot of points in that fight where I don’t know if you were boxing or running,” Arias added. Jacobs’ other best performance was two years ago when he starched fellow Brooklynite Peter Quinlan in the opening round. After feeling each other out, Jacobs connected with a straight right to Quillin’s temple. Quillin felt the full impact of the blow. His legs buckled casing him to flounder. Jacobs jumped on his stricken prey, reigning down blows. Quillin managed to avoid most of the punches until another right crashed off his forehead. Quillin did a little hop, staggering to the ropes. Referee Harvey Dock motioned Jacobs to the neutral corner. He gazed into Quillin’s glassy eyes and stopped the contest. Arias hasn’t faced anyone remotely close to the talent of Golovkin or Quillin. His resume’ is light on names and talent. He does hold the USBA middleweight title. No matter, he believes he’s got the goods to defeat Jacobs. "I don’t plan on training for a marathon, so please, when I hit you, just don’t run," Arias said. "I’m gonna be in the middle of the ring. You’re not gonna have to go find me.” After Arias sat down, the cool and calm Jacobs, who beat life-threatening osteosarcoma in 2011, addressed his opponent. "I thought this was gonna be a cool press conference; we were gonna get up here and take pictures and talk about stuff," said Jacobs. "But this guy is taking it to another level. He’s got the jewels on, the Fruity Pebbles suit on. I mean, please. New Yorkers, you’re in for a treat." Look for Jacobs to stop the loquacious Arias before round eight.



