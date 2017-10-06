Andre Ward: Reflections on a great career

It did. Ward returned to the ring to mixed reviews in 2015. Though he denied it at the time, the layoff had hurt him physically. Some said his performances were so-so. He did look a tad slower, but his mind was as sharp as ever. I interviewed him a few days before one of his comeback victories. We laughed and talked about the past. I said he was getting old. He nodded. He had signed a contract to fight the monster of the light heavyweight division, Sergey Kovalev, in Las Vegas. Some critics said he was scared to fight Kovalev. Ridiculous.
One must remember that many fighters were scared of Kovalev. “The Krusher” was undefeated. He was knocking out virtually everybody. Ward had had his eye on Kovalev for a while. The Russian champion fights like a cold-blooded assassin. He seems to enjoy beating up on people. He’s the hitman lurking in the shadows.
When they fought the first time, Kovalev knocked down Ward with a blistering right hand to the mouth. Ward got up with a smile, dug down deep, and rallied, capturing a debatable, 12-round decision. Kovalev’s great start had been chilled by Ward’s gritty determination.
Kovalev rightfully demanded a rematch. Ward talked retirement, but I never doubted that he would give his rival the rematch. Kovalev said Ward was scared. He talked of ending Ward’s career. Did he really think he could scare Ward? Not likely. Ward has seen the dark side. Both his parents were drug addicts. He ran with a gang, but he made it back, all the way to the mountain top.
I attended Ward’s media day two weeks before the sequel. He exuded confidence. He seemed content. I remember thinking about his career. Was the end near? I had a feeling it was. Ward had always been a complicated person. He has interest’s outside of the ring. Most of all, he does things his way, when he wants to.
Fight two was similar to their first go around, except Kovalev didn’t knock Ward down. Each round was close. Ward had the edge heading into round. But there was something else going on. Ward was beating Kovalev mentally. His grittiness was sapping “The Krusher’s” strength.
Kovalev had come to the realization that he couldn’t beat Ward. The mighty Russian was wilting like a flower. Ward won by stoppage in round eight. Did a few punches stray below the belt? Yes, but Kovalev reacted passively to the beating. He knew he had met his match.
Ward had found a way to victory.
As I wrote a few months ago, “Ward is not a pretty fighter like Sugar Ray Robinson was. He doesn’t ’float like a butterfly and sting like a bee’ like Ali.
He’s a talented boxer, but his grit is his greatest strength.
That grit was what I had noticed the first time we sat down and talked. It was in his eyes. Nobody would deny what he wanted. No fighter, promoter, nobody.
As he often said,“It’s my time.”
Yes, it was. And for me, it was great to watch him evolve. His ambition was greatness, and in my opinion, he achieved it.