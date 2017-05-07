Alvarez routs Chavez Jr, will fight Golovkin in September

Canelo Alvarez dominated Julio Cesar Chavez Jr. over 12 rounds to win an anticlimactic 12 round unanimous decision at the T-Mobile Arena Las Vegas, NV. Saturday night.

All three judges scored the fight 120-108 for Alvarez.

Maxboxing also had Alvarez winning every round.

The announcement after the fight that Alvarez would meet middleweight champion Gennady Golovkin in September drew a bigger roar than the bout itself.

Alvarez set the pattern in the opening stanza. He got off first, connecting to the head and body. Chavez fired a punch or two and backed away. His strategy, which defies reality, was to try and outbox Alvarez.

The sharper Alvarez popped his jab with authority in the next few rounds. A double left hook landed. Chavez ducked into an uppercut.

Alvarez stepped forward and fired away. Chavez wasn’t punching back. He was eating punches. Maybe he figured that Alvarez would get tired of hitting him.

Chavez missed with a lazy right and paid for it. Alvarez landed a vicious hook to the belly in round four. Chavez was showing he could take a good punch, but little else. It was target practice for Alvarez. A powerful right hand knocked Chavez into the ropes.