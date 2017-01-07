2016 Maxboxing trainer of the year: Virgil Hunter

In their 23 years together, Hunter and Ward had faced adversity, but nothing like last November.
Part of a trainer’s job is to know what to say, and when to say it. After getting knocked down and dominated for two rounds, Ward needed his trainer to get him back on track.
Hunter leaned into Ward and said, “Look at me!” Then he said it again, this time louder--followed by, “You’re hesitating. Don’t let him walk to you! You KNOW what we’re here for. Let’s battle back.”
Ward did a little better in Round three. He’s mentally tough, and a tremendous fighter, but he needed his trainer’s words that night.
Hunter, with an intensity that belies his easy-going nature, kept up his motivational onslaught in the next round.
"Rip those short shots,” he said as Ward listened. "Keep turning him in a small circle. This is what greatness is. This is what it’s all about. You’re going to come back. You believe what were here for?”
Ward nodded and rallied. Hunter kept on reminding Ward that he could do it. Ward targeted Kovalev’s body. He was coming back.
With three rounds left in the match, the fight tightened.
Hunter kept pushing his charge.
"Think about how you’re going to feel if you let this one go,” he said. “Think about it."
Ward nodded, Hunter continued, “You’ve got to be willing to do it. Be a dog and beat this man!” Ward apparently listened as he popped Kovalev with hard jabs and hooks.
Before the final round began, Hunter said to Ward, “Don’t go home without it.”
Ward didn’t.
All three judges had him winning the fight by a point in a debatable decision.
I had Kovalev edging Ward, but what’s not debatable is the job Virgil Hunter did in Ward’s corner that night.
He proved why a trainer is much more than the guy who molds a boxer’s body. A great trainer challenges his boxer’s mind when the odds get slim.
With his fighter on the precipice of defeat, Hunter instinctively knew what he had to say.
Words can carry power, and for that, Virgil Hunter is the Maxboxing trainer of the year for 2016.