2016 Maxboxing Fighter of the year: Carl Frampton

Three minutes into his fight with heavy underdog Alejandro Gonzalez Jr. last year, world champion Carl “The Jackal” Frampton found himself on the canvas for the second time. Most everyone at the Don Haskins Center in El Paso, Texas was stunned.

Frampton most of all.

The first knockdown had been nothing more than a flash, the second legitimate. Frampton dusted himself off and went on to dominate the fight, winning almost every round.

But some felt he was exposed that day in Texas.

Overrated, they said.

Frampton was back in the ring seven months later against undefeated WBA super bantamweight champion Scott Quigg. Quigg, the taller boxer by three inches, and with more power, was favored by many to win. Frampton had other ideas.

He boxed his way to a lead, broke Quigg’s jaw in the fourth round, and held on to win a majority decision.

Saying making 122 pounds (the super bantamweight limit) was too difficult, and having unified the division, “The Jackal” moved to featherweight (126 pounds) to face defending champion Leo Santa Cruz.

Santa Cruz, like Frampton, was undefeated. The guy didn’t know a boring fight if it him in the face.